areeba and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has signed a strategic agreement to enhance the global acceptance footprint for both organizations.

The agreement enables Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders to use their cards on the areeba network, which includes Point-of-Sale (POS) and e-commerce platforms across Lebanon.

Discover Global Network cardholders will have access to more than 15,000 POS terminals and 800 e-commerce sites at over 8000 local merchants across Lebanon.

“Discover strives to be a nimble and flexible partner to organizations around the world by providing them the tools and resources to grow and increase acceptance,” said Matt Sloan, vice president of International Markets at Discover Global Network. “This agreement with areeba complements Discover’s strategy of creating worldwide alliances that provide consumers with more choices when it comes to how and where they pay.”