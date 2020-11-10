BP says it will partner with European renewable energy giant Ørsted to produce hydrogen from wind power, in BP's first full-scale project in a sector that is expected to grow rapidly.

BP says it will use wind energy from Ørsted's North Sea wind farm to produce hydrogen for its Lingen refinery in Germany, and the two companies plan to build a 50 MW wind-powered electrolyser to split water into hydrogen and oxygen gases without generating carbon emissions.

The Lingen refinery processes ~100K bbl/day of crude oil, producing fuels, heating oil and chemical feedstocks.

The companies are applying for funding for the project from the EU Innovation Fund.

The partnership is part of a broader plan BP detailed in September to cut its oil and gas production by 40%, while increasing spending in low-carbon energy, including green hydrogen.