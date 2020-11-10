CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares fall 7.1% pre-market after Q3 results beat on profit but missed on revenue. The company reported $0.31 EPS ($0.02 above consensus) and revenue of $106.59M, down 1% Y/Y and $5.38M below estimates.

The company attributed the revenue mix to the mix shift to recurring subscriptions. CyberArk will begin transitioning to a recurring revenue model in 2021.

"The significant increase in new SaaS and subscription bookings grew our annual recurring revenue by 40 percent to $250 million and our deferred revenue by 28 percent to $228 million. In addition, the combination of SaaS and subscription revenue increased nearly 200 percent year over year and represents about 28 percent of total license revenue compared to 7 percent of license revenue in the third quarter of 2019. While the bookings mix shift toward high-value recurring subscriptions created a headwind to our recognized revenue and profitability in the quarter, looking through the near-term effect on the reported P&L, our business performance was strong and the level of customer and prospect engagement was at an all-time high," says CEO Udi Mokady.

For Q4, CYBR guides downside revenue of $125-135M (consensus: $136.08M) and $0.52-0.67 EPS (consensus: $0.63).

Press release.

Previously: CyberArk EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 10 2020)