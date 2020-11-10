Results from the low dose cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial in 20 healthy volunteers showed no serious adverse events associated with ImmunityBio's second-generation bivalent human adenovirus COVID-19 vaccine candidate hAd5.

The study is assessing the safety and reactogenicity of two shots administered 21 days apart at two dose levels.

The company says hAd5 is unique in targeting both the coronavirus spike protein and nucleocapsid SARS-CoV-2 proteins. It is designed to generate both antibodies and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses.

It is collaborating with an affiliate of NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) on the development, manufacturing, marketing and commercialization of products each is developing for COVID-19, including hAd5. Net profits will be shared on a 60/40 basis (larger share goes to the developer) for commercialized products.