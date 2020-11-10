Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) after factoring in the company's earnings report and strategic update.

Analyst Lauren Silberman: "MCD’s core menu plan is focused on beef (largest category), chicken (fastest growing category) and coffee (key traffic driver), with current plans including the return of McRib in December and highly anticipated first iteration of a new chicken sandwich in early 2021. MCD is taking a more holistic view of the digital customer experience, with 2021 plans to include the launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, delivery app integration and more personalization."

"We believe MCD is well positioned to gain share globally given brand strength, operational execution, value leadership & a healthy franchisee base, with better leveraging of its tech infrastructure to expand the competitive moat."

The firm assigns a price target of $230.

Shares of MCD are up 0.75% premarket to $214.80.

Yesterday: McDonald's outlines new growth strategies