Embraer liquidity "remains solid," guidance remains suspended
Nov. 10, 2020
- Excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution, Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) reported a Q3 adjusted net loss of $148.3M, or ($0.81) per share.
- The coronavirus pandemic ravaged commercial jet revenue, which slumped to $177M (from $408M a year ago), while executive jet revenue fell to $212M (from $363M a year ago). Embraer's defense division, however, managed to grow its sales on higher deliveries of military planes.
- The company delivered 7 commercial jets and 21 executive jets (19 light and 2 large) during the quarter, and its firm order backlog at the end of the quarter was $15.1B.
- Embraer's liquidity "remains solid" as the company finished the quarter with total cash of $2.2B, higher than the $2B in cash at the end of Q2 despite the negative free cash flow in Q3.
- Due to continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and deliveries guidance for Embraer's 2020 results remain suspended at this point.
- ERJ +1.8% premarket
