Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) has announced a new long-term partnership with the Milwaukee World Festival, which includes title sponsorship of a major stage at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The Generac Power Stage will replace the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with major improvements to the stage design and operations.

The company will further sponsor the festival's annual Military Appreciation Day admission promotion and will become the Official Power Technology Sponsor of Summerfest.

Generac will also be a key part of Summerfest Tech, an annual convention of tech professionals to exchange ideas and enhance Milwaukee's emergence as a hub for high-tech expertise.