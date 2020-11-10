Piper Sandler takes advantage of the downturn in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with an upgrade to an Overweight rating.

"Beyond is an early leader in plant-based meat, which we believe could be a $6-8B market by 2025," writes analyst Michael Lavery.

"Its 3Q20 results missed our expectations, partly from retail shipment timing and continued foodservice pressure. However, we see opportunity as a long-awaited McDonald's launch is set to start (and encouraging vaccine news may help foodservice broadly). With a sharp drop in after-hours trading, we consider the risk reward more attractive."

Even though McDonald's does not appear to be planning to use any Beyond branding, a significant revenue opportunity is still seen from a partnership, which Piper estimates at $100M in the U.S. and $150M or more globally.

Piper lowers its 2020 sales estimate to $395M from $535M and drops its 2021 estimates to $670M from $985M. "We maintain our 8x sales multiple but roll forward to 2022 and lower our price target from $178 to $144," updates Lavery.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 21.91% premarket to $117.74.

Yesterday: Beyond Meat -22% after Q3 results fall short, warning on soft foodservice demand