Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares plunge 17.5% pre-market. Q3 results missed revenue estimates with a reported €33.7M vs. the Bloomberg consensus of €37.6M.

GMV fell 28% Y/Y to €187.3M, attributed to the business mix rebalancing initiated late last year.

Total gross profit was up 22% to €23.2M. Gross profit after fulfillment expenses totaled €6.6M compared to the €1.7M loss in last year's quarter.

Sales and Advertising spend was cut 55% on the year to €6.2M. The spend per order was down 53% as the company worked to improve marketing efficiency.

Operating loss was €28M, 49% lower than last year and the lowest level in three years.

"Having established Jumia as the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, we have focused over the past 12 months on firmly advancing towards breakeven. The significant progress achieved was mostly attributable to the thorough work we have done on the fundamentals of our business, with limited support from external factors such as COVID-19. The business mix rebalancing initiated late last year has increased our exposure to everyday product categories and, combined with enhanced promotional discipline, supported unit economics," say co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.

Press release.

Previously: Jumia Technologies AG reports Q3 results (Nov. 10 2020)