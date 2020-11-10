Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) has announced positive topline results from Phase 2 CARE-1 study evaluating VP-102, solution of 0.7% (w/v) cantharidin, in external genital warts (EGW). VP-102 met primary endpoint of complete clearance of all treatable EGW at Day 84 and the secondary endpoint of the percentage reduction of EGW at Day 84.

Pooled results from the 6- and 24-hour treatment exposures showed 35.1% (20/57) of subjects treated with VP-102 achieved complete clearance of all treatable EGW at Day 84 compared to 2.4% (1/42) in vehicle arm.

VP-102 achieved statistically significantly larger reductions in percent change from baseline in the number of treatable EGW compared to vehicle at Day 84.

VP-102 was well-tolerated. Side effects experienced were primarily mild-to-moderate and included application site vesicles, pain and erythema. No subjects discontinued from the study due to adverse events and there were no serious adverse events reported.

The company plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in Q1 of 2021, as well as submit the Phase 2 CARE-1 data for presentation at future medical meetings and for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Genital warts (also known as anogenital warts or condyloma acuminatum) is a viral infection caused by multiple different types of the human papilloma virus.