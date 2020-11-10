Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Q3 results:

Revenues: $1.23M (-52.5% Y/Y), primarily due to revenue recognized under the Cystic Fibrosis Program Related Investment Agreement vs. consensus of $3.2M.

Net loss: ($34.9M) (-67.8% Y/Y); loss/share: ($0.43) (-34.4% Y/Y) vs. consensus of ($0.41) ; Quick Assets: $81.9M.

Upcoming Milestones: Topline results for Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study in systemic sclerosis on schedule for summer of 2020 followed by Phase 2b study results in cystic fibrosis.

The Phase 3 DETERMINE study in dermatomyositis is ongoing and intends to shorten fully-enrolled Phase 3 trial to 28 weeks from 52 weeks following recent developments in competitive landscape, with topline data expected in Q2 2021.

Due to shortening Phase 3 dermatomyositis trial and company restructuring, the company expects cash runway into Q2 of 2022.

Previously, in September and October the company reported topline data from RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of lenabasum in systemic sclerosis and data from Phase 2b study of lenabasum in cystic fibrosis that didnot meet the primary endpoints; Corbus is now exploring potential next steps in both indications to further analyze the data and potentially explore paths forward in these programs.

Shares are down 4.1% .

Previously: Corbus Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov.10).