NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) +3.7% PM , inked its first strategic partnership in the Asia Pacific region with Coex, Seoul's largest and Korea's busiest convention and exhibition center.

Through this partnership, NexTech and Coex will transform Korea's MICE industry for creating hybrid events connecting the physical with the virtual world, providing a safe, inclusive and convenient option for those who cannot host in-person events at the convention and exhibition center.

Providing a significant opportunity for virtual and hybrid events, Asia-Pacific MICE industry generated revenue of $229B in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach $441.1B by 2025, Allied Market Research report states.