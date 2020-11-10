Argus upgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold.

"CAKE's results are improving sequentially, as COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened. We also expect the likelihood of a COVID-19 vaccine to boost same-store sales in 2021. Indeed, rather than focusing on the next two quarters, we are looking ahead to recovery next year. We believe that as customers again choose dining experience over convenience, same-store sales at CAKE will rebound."

The firm also thinks the restaurant chain's pivot to carryout, deliveries and mobile ordering will continue to boost revenue.

Cheesecake shares are also noted to be trading above their 50-day moving average and their 200-day moving average, while on the fundamental side of the ledger, CAKE shares are trading above the average of peer at 26X 2021 earnings.

Argus assigns a price target of $44, which it says implies industry-average multiples on normalized earnings.

CAKE +1.11% premarket to $37.40.

