Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declares $0.44/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.40.

Forward yield 0.95%

Payable Jan. 20; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30.

A new $3.0 billion share repurchase program replacing the prior $2.0 billion stock repurchase program under which the Company has purchased approximately $1.4 billion of Company stock.

The company intends to deploy available cash ~40-50% to capital projects and strategic investments; and ~50-60% to share repurchases and dividends.

