Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) raised ~$1.1M from long-term shareholders through convertible notes issuance.

Notes accrue simple interest on unpaid principal at a rate of 10% annually; notes can be converted into common stock under certain conditions at $0.25/share.

The company may convert on raising $5M of equity capital at the conversion price or greater or after the stock trades above $0.32/share for at least 15 days on a volume weighted basis.

On maturity, remaining outstanding principal and accrued interest may be either repaid or multiplied by 135% and then converted at the conversion price.

Under the notes issuance, Arch also entered into an agreement outstanding Series J Warrants holder for extending the exercise period of those warrants an additional 18 months.