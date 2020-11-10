Target (NYSE:TGT) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announce a strategic, long-term partnership that will include a shop-in-shop concept to offer established and emerging prestige brands online and in select Target locations.

The partnership will go national next year.

The retailers says the partnership brings Ulta Beauty's best-in-class beauty authority to millions of guests in a new omnichannel retail experience.

"In partnership with Ulta Beauty, a company that shares our deep guest focus, we are able to expand our growing beauty business with new, exciting brands, an immersive experience, and loyalty benefits to transform how our guests shop for all their beauty needs," updates Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Details: "Ulta Beauty at Target will debut at more than 100 Target locations starting in 2021, with plans to scale to hundreds more over time. The planned locations will complement Ulta Beauty's current store footprint, welcoming new guests to the brand and building upon Target's existing assortment of beauty options... With approximately 1,000 square feet of retail space, Ulta Beauty at Target will be prominently located next to the existing beauty section."

So far, investors are looking at the pairing as a win-win. Shares of Target are up 1.16% in premarket action and Ulta is 12.05% higher .

Source: Press Release