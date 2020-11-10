BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Q3 results (€):

Revenues: 67.5M (+135.2%).

Net loss: (210M) (-597.7%); loss/share: (0.88) (-528.6%).

Cash used in Operations: (262.7M) (-94.7%).

Yesterday, BNTX and PFE's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 demonstrated evidence of efficacy above 90%, at 7 days after the second dose against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In addition to the primary endpoints, the final analysis will now include, with FDA approval, new secondary endpoints evaluating efficacy based on cases accruing 14 days after the second dose.

On October 21, BioNTech and Pfizer initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Japan to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of two doses separated by 21 days and a single dose of BNT162b2.

BNTX and PFE have announced commercial supply agreements for more than 570M doses for 2020 and 2021, including options to purchase an additional 600M doses with multiple governments.

The company has continued to advance its broad oncology pipeline of 11 product candidates in 12 ongoing trials.

BioNTech also plans to initiate FIH trials for its preclinical product candidates across all platforms:

Also, the company closed equity and debt financings and secured grant commitments of ~$1.2B (€1B) in combined gross proceeds, resulting in net cash receipts of $0.8B (€0.6B) in Q3.

Shares are up 7% premarket.

