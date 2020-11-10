Axios sources say the U.S. Justice Department has cleared Uber's (NYSE:UBER) $2.65B all-stock acquisition of Postmates (POSTM) after probing the deal for potential antitrust concerns.

The DOJ was initially concerned about the rapid consolidation in the food delivery space, which is booming during the pandemic.

Uber made the Postmates move after its Grubhub talks fell through. Just Eat Takeaway then stepped in to scoop up Grubhub.

Related: In last week's Q3 report, Uber reported a 53% Y/Y decline in Mobility and a 125% gain in the Delivery business, which includes Uber Eats.

Previously: Uber buys Postmates for $2.65B (Jul. 06 2020)