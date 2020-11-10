Ford (NYSE:F) says it is investing another $100M in its Kansas City Assembly Plant and adding approximately 150 full-time jobs to begin producing the all-new E-Transit. The model is slated to arrive late in 2021.

The automaker is investing approximately $150M in its Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan to make e-motors and e-transaxles for new electric vehicles, including the all-electric F-150. That action will retain 225 jobs at the location.

In addition, Ford is increasing production plans for the fully electric F-150 at the Rouge Plant in Dearborn, adding 200 permanent jobs in addition to a previously announced 300 jobs and part of a $700M investment in building the all-new F-150 and all-electric F-150.

Ford's first phase of EV plans in North America will be centered on production out of assembly plants in Kansas City, Dearborn, Oakville (Ontario) and Cuautitlan (Mexico).

Shares of Ford are up 0.98% to $8.28 in premarket action.

Read the latests Seeking Alpha articles on Ford (bullish and bearish).