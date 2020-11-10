First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -3.6% pre-market after Raymond James double dwngrades shares to Underperform from Outperform with a $90 price target, as analyst Pavel Molchanov says a new Biden administration could cut or repeal Section 201 solar tariffs.

First Solar benefits from Section 201 tariffs, and its thin film exemption loses its value and multiples could compress if the tariffs are removed, Molchanov says.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan recently downgraded the stock (I, II) after its recent run-up to multiyear highs.

The company recently reported Q3 earnings and sales that beat Wall Street estimates.