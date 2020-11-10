BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCPK:BBRW) will officially compete as a part of the $500B beer brewing industry in 2021.

With its new strategic partnership, the company has agreed to immediately fulfill craft beer orders in China, Finland and San Francisco.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “We have built strong relationships worldwide that support our decision to brand our own American craft beer, as well as, co-pack American craft beer for domestic and foreign markets. One of our partnerships has resulted with fulfilling American craft beer for one of the largest beer distributors in China. More information will be disclosed as we further this new expansion forward. Our facility in Northern California is part of a historic area where craft beer began, such as Sierra Nevada Brewing Company with a net worth of $1B. BrewBilt Beverages will launch in January-2021 utilizing its proprietary brewing system to manufacture its own craft beer and co-pack craft beer for restaurants worldwide.”