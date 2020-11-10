Citing the Q3 results and some strong tailwinds, William Blair upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Brian Drab: "The business is recovering from the recent downturn and has good momentum with major customer Align Technology."

Drab says the pandemic has created more opportunities in 3D printing, and 3D management is "laser focused on rationalizing the business," which could return the company to profitability next year.

3D Systems shares are up 3.6% pre-market to $7.12.

