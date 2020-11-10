Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) announces a new $10M investment and collaboration agreement with COTA, a Boston-based curator of clinical data in oncology.

Both companies will work together to empower cancer clinics with data analytics and decision support tools.

Under the agreement, Varian will offer its customers access to COTA's oncology real-world analytics and data curation services, which aggregate fragmented and often incomplete electronic health record (EHR) data to tease out meaningful insights.

At the same time, COTA will help Varian create better Intelligent Cancer Care tools for decision support.

Varian made two prior investments in COTA earlier this year. This latest investment brings the total amount invested to $20M.

The company recently reported its consensus beating FQ4, with revenues of $850.5M, gross margin of 44.1%. Gross orders were of $1.09B.

See below VAR's key balance sheet and cash flow metrics: