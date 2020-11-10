Bulls and bears on Wall Street are weighing in on Nikola's (NASDAQ:NKLA) Q3 earnings report and update from management.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives (Underperform, $15 price target): "With Nikola a pre-revenue company at this point, its all about the management team laying out the execution, timetable, and build out strategy for its EV/Hydrogen fuel cell roadmap. The prototypes trucks in Germany are on target to be completed by the end of the year with the Arizona flagship factory build-out also generally on schedule. We believe at this point its about regaining investor credibility one step at a time with last night another building block on that path, although clear challenges remain ahead for Nikola. Overall we still believe the company's EV and hydrogen fuel cell ambitions are attainable in the semi-truck market, although we have serious concerns that the execution and timing of these ambitious goals stay on track over the coming years."

JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster (Overweight, $40 price target): "Nikola appears keen on proceeding with the GM deal, but we sense that focus is mainly on the Class 8 initiative. The firm might still proceed with the Badger pickup initiative, but the CFO stated that it could require a capital raise in 2021 (owing to the commitment of up to $700mm in capex), whereas a deal that excludes Badger would position Nikola to execute the original Truck-only plan and exit 2022 with ~$300 million of cash on hand. The best scenario seems to be successful negotiation of a GM deal, but of reduced scope to exclude the Badger initiative, we believe."

Also on Wall Street, a couple of price target changes on Nikola have arrived in. RBC Capital Markets drops its price target to $19 from $21 and keeps a Sector Perform rating. Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osbourne, a noted Nikola bull, maintains an Outperform rating, while clipping the PT to $47 from $49.

Shares of Nikola are up 1.50% premarket to $18.92.

