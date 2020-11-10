Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will cut its crude processing capacity in half at its Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore as part of the company's effort to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The refinery can process 500K bbl/day of oil and is Shell's largest wholly-owned refinery in the world.

The downsize will mean reducing staff at the plant to ~800 by the end of 2023 from 1,300 currently.

In September, Shell said it planned to cut more than 10% of its global workforce and reduce the number of its operated oil refining and petrochemical sites to 6 from 14; aside from Singapore, the other sites are in Texas, Louisiana, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Shell said last week it would shut its Convent, La., refinery this month, after failing to find a buyer.