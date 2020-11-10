In an interview on CNBC, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks emphasized that there will still be a need for coronavirus antibody treatments, such as newly EUA-approved bamlanivimab (formerly LY-CoV555), even if a vaccine is widely available. "I am so pleased to hear about Pfizer's news yesterday and we hope that makes up obsolete. I don't think it will," he said.

A number of COVID-19-related healthcare companies, including antibody developers, test and personal protective equipment makers, sold off yesterday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced that their vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed 90% efficacy based on preliminary data.

Pfizer believes that it may be able to file an EUA application in the U.S. as early as month-end which could lead to approval before year-end. The U.S. government has already placed an initial order for 100M doses with an option to buy 500M more. The EU has ordered 200M doses with an option for 100M more. Japan is in for 120M and Britain for 30M.