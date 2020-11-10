The board of directors of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) has authorized to repurchase up to $5M of its common stock through the end of 2021.

“This repurchase program demonstrates the Board's confidence in our future and our commitment to returning value to shareholders,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong cash flow and balance sheet enable us to simultaneously support a share repurchase program and pay regular quarterly dividends, while continuing to deploy capital to drive organic and inorganic growth over the long term.”