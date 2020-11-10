Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) appointed 20-years industry veteran Mark A. Doheny as CFO, succeeding Michael J. Tschiderer who will retire at the end of the calendar year.

"We believe his extensive background in mergers and acquisitions and strategic planning will help accelerate our efforts to scale our calibration service business and create lasting value for our shareholders. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Transcat team," president & CEO Lee D. Rudow commented.

Most recently, he was CFO, Wheelabrator Technologies, a waste management and environmental services company.