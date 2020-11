DA Davidson takes advantage of the selling pressure on Wayfair (NYSE:W) to swoop in with an upgrade on the online retailer to a Buy rating from Hold.

"Following the 22% decline in shares on Monday on favorable news of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine and versus a 1.5% decrease for the NASDAQ, we are taking advantage of the pullback to upgrade shares of W."

The firm assigns a price target of $280 to Wayfair.

Shares of Wayfair are up 2.29% premarket to $240.71.

See all the valuation metrics on Wayfair.