MultiPlan acquires HST for $140M

Nov. 10, 2020 8:58 AM ETMultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)MPLNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) has acquired HST, an innovative healthcare technology company that enables value-based health benefit plan designs, for a purchase price of $140M.
  • The HST acquisition is a natural evolution of MultiPlan’s Enhance-Extend-Expand strategy, increasing the value that MultiPlan offers to healthcare payors by adding complementary services to help them better manage the cost of care and improve their competitiveness.
  • Also, HST’s technology-enabled services to MultiPlan’s offerings will further extend the company’s capabilities and enhance its mission to improve affordability and fairness in the healthcare system.
  • Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.
