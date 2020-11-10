MultiPlan acquires HST for $140M
Nov. 10, 2020
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) has acquired HST, an innovative healthcare technology company that enables value-based health benefit plan designs, for a purchase price of $140M.
- The HST acquisition is a natural evolution of MultiPlan’s Enhance-Extend-Expand strategy, increasing the value that MultiPlan offers to healthcare payors by adding complementary services to help them better manage the cost of care and improve their competitiveness.
- Also, HST’s technology-enabled services to MultiPlan’s offerings will further extend the company’s capabilities and enhance its mission to improve affordability and fairness in the healthcare system.
