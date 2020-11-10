Citi analyst Keith Horowitz downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Neutral from Buy on the basis that the banks' share price already factors in the bank's "superior franchise" and because it's digesting two large acquisitions.

He also downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Neutral from Buy, saying valuation "looks full" after Monday's gains and sees limited upside to consensus estimates.

Nevertheless, MS gains 0.5% in premarket trading, BK rises 0.3% .

Keeps Buy ratings on Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and State Street (NYSE:STT); says the market continues to underestimate their ROTCE improvement; likes Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), rated Neutral, among money center banks on its strong capital position, excellent credit quality and good positioning given its leverage to a steeper yield curve.

Horowitz prefers cards vs. regional banks, which have a fair share of commercial real estate risk.

