CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) perks 8% premarket in reaction to publication of detailed interim Phase 1 data, following the positive topline data reported on November 2.

The previous interim data showed that CVnCoV was generally well tolerated across all tested doses (2-12µg) and induced strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses in addition to first indication of T cell activation.

The interim analysis shows that two doses of CVnCoV, administered 28 days apart were safe.

No vaccine-related serious adverse events were reported.

There were dose-dependent increases in frequency and severity of solicited systemic adverse events.

Median titers measured in these assays two weeks after the second 12 μg dose were comparable to the median titers observed in convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients.

Seroconversion of virus neutralizing antibodies occurred in all participants who received 12 μg doses.

CVnCoV is safe and well tolerated and is able to boost the pre-existing immune response even at low dose levels.

Based on these results, the 12 μg dose is selected for further clinical investigation, including a phase 2b/3 study which is expected to initiate by the end of 2020.

The manuscript is available on medRxiv and will also be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

CureVac will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. CET (11 a.m. EST) to provide more insight on the interim data.