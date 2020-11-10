There is interesting timing on a Deutsche Bank upgrade on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA).

The firm moves to a Buy rating from Hold on what it sees as a favorable risk/reward profile even with Pfizer's vaccine announcement yesterday providing a jolt to the restaurant sector (dine-in names higher and delivery favorites lower).

DB on Papa John's: "As it stands today, the narrative on the stock largely revolves around whether or not PZZA's domestic SSS will inevitably decelerate meaningfully from here, leading to potentially negative comps for at least a few quarters next year as it laps particularly tough COVID compares."

The firm assigns a price target of $91 to PZZA to rep 18% upside potential.

PZZA +0.63% premarket to $77.80.

