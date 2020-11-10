Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares are up 5.8% pre-market after Q3 beats with revenue up 61% Y/Y to $457.1M and EPS of $0.54, which topped consensus estimates by $0.28.

Game and creator peripherals revenue was up 129% to $161.6M. Gaming components and systems increased 38% to $295.5M.

Gross margin improved 680 bps on the year to 28%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 185% to $63.7M.

Cash flow from operations was $24.7M compared to the $2.1M use in last year's period.

Cash and restricted cash totaled $120.1M at the end of the quarter and Corsair had a $48M capacity under a revolving credit facility. Long-term debt was $370.1M.

Our recent initial public offering raised net proceeds of approximately $118.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before offering expenses, $86.6 million of which was used to repay outstanding debt. We plan to continue to utilize our strong cash flow to further reduce our debt,” says CFO Michael Potter. “The IPO leaves Corsair well positioned to continue to execute our growth strategy and to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves."

Upside FY20 guidance includes $1.616-1.631B in revenue (consensus: $1.46B), adjusted operating income of $178-184M, and adjusted EBITDA of $187-193M.

Rival Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is up 2.6% pre-market and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is up 4.7% .

