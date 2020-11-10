Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) promotes Amanda Lombard to executive VP and chief financial officer, replacing outgoing CFO Brian Dickman.

Lombard joined Seritage as chief accounting officer in Nov. 2018 and has previously held financing roles at Gramercy Property Trust and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"We are very pleased to announce Amanda’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer. Amanda has been an integral member of our management team at Seritage and has established strong relationships with key stakeholders and across the organization," says president and CEO Benjamin Schall.

Transition will be completed on or before Dec. 11, 2020.