Recently, Lumen (NYSE:LUMN) won a place as an authorized service provider on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' $721M National Local Exchange Carrier Next Generation contract vehicle; it is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract over a 15-year period.

It also won a spot on VA's $195M Data and Wide Area Network Carrier contract vehicle; spread over a 12-year period and awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program.

As an authorized service provider on VA's National Local Exchange Carrier Next Generation services contract, Lumen—currently doing business as CenturyLink in the federal government market— can bid on task orders for a variety of voice, video and data network services that support essential communications at VA medical centers and clinics.