Spotify's latest podcast deal is $235M for Megaphone platform
Nov. 10, 2020 9:10 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOT, GHCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has a definitive agreement to acquire podcast advertising/publishing platform Megaphone from Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) - the latest in a series of acquisitions in the hot sector.
- The deal is for $235M, Graham Holdings says.
- The company is touting the acquisition as the ability to make its streaming ad insertion available to third-party podcast publishers for the first time.
- That should offer more valuable podcast audiences to advertisers, because of confirmed ad impressions.
- “We are still in the early chapters of the streaming audio industry story, but it is absolutely clear that the potential is significant,” says Spotify's Dawn Ostroff.
- Spotify is -1.5% premarket.