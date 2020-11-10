Spotify's latest podcast deal is $235M for Megaphone platform

Nov. 10, 2020 9:10 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOT, GHCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has a definitive agreement to acquire podcast advertising/publishing platform Megaphone from Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) - the latest in a series of acquisitions in the hot sector.
  • The deal is for $235M, Graham Holdings says.
  • The company is touting the acquisition as the ability to make its streaming ad insertion available to third-party podcast publishers for the first time.
  • That should offer more valuable podcast audiences to advertisers, because of confirmed ad impressions.
  • “We are still in the early chapters of the streaming audio industry story, but it is absolutely clear that the potential is significant,” says Spotify's Dawn Ostroff.
  • Spotify is -1.5% premarket.
