Activist investor Elliott Management calls on Evergy's (NYSE:EVRG) board to "immediately re-engage with NextEra (NYSE:NEE) and fully explore the possibility of a transaction that maximizes value for Evergy's stakeholders," a day after Reuters reported Evergy had turned down a ~$15B all-stock offer for the company.

NextEra is "positioned to deliver superior benefits for all of Evergy stakeholders, including providing lower electric rates for Evergy customers compared with what Evergy can achieve on a standalone basis," Elliott says.

Elliott in January disclosed it had an economic interest of 11.3M shares in Evergy.

Update: CNBC's David Faber reports NextEra last made a bid for Evergy in May, and the parties have not talked since.