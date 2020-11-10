Chefs' Warehouse +3% after BMO points to 2021 upside

Nov. 10, 2020 9:15 AM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)CHEFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BMO Capital Markets upgrades Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to an Outperform rating after having the food supplier set at Market Perform on what it sees as a positive set-up following the Pfizer vaccine announcement.
  • Analyst Kelly Bania: "We are upgrading the shares of CHEF to Outperform and raising our target price to $30 on the positive vaccine news announced on Monday, which makes the path to our upside scenarios much more clear as it enables investors to look beyond what could still be a challenging next few months."
  • BMO assigns a price target of $30 to CHEF vs. the average Wall Street PT of $20.93.
  • Shares of Chefs' Warehouse are up 2.69% premarket to $20.59.
