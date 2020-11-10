In addition to yesterday's positive news about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate, we now also have Eli Lilly winning emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 antibody treatment.

That's leading to more downside for the pandemic-related, work-from-home favorites. Zoom, Microsoft, Amazon, Costco, and Apple are among those names in the red in early action. WFH poster-child Peloton is managing a gain, aided by its announcement of a deal with Beyonce.

The flip-side of that negativity are continued gains for those most banged up by the pandemic - the Energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) is up another 1.8% and the Financial SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) another 1% .

Checking the averages, the Dow is up 0.5% , the S&P 500 flat, the Nasdaq down 1.4% , and the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) up 1.6% .

The 10-year Treasury yield continues to rise to post-March-panic highs, up another 2.5 basis points to 0.96%.