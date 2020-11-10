Abbott (NYSE:ABT) commences the commercial launch of IonicRF Generator, its first radiofrequency ablation device, that uses heat to target specific nerves and block pain signals from reaching the brain. It says studies have shown that a single treatment can relieve pain for six to 12 months.
RF ablation has been used to treat pain in the lower back and sacroiliac joint (buttocks).
Shares down 1% premarket on light volume. Shares have been under modest pressure (down 4% yesterday) after Pfizer and BioNTech announced better-than-expected efficacy data on their COVID-19 vaccine. Diagnostic test makers sold off on the news.