Bank of America upgrades Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that the company is poised for a faster recovery than peers and can drive healthy sales growth post-recovery.

Analyst Heather Balsky: "We don't think shares are fully valuing LEVI’s recovery potential. In our view, LEVI is in a relatively good position because of underlying brand strength, new distribution opportunities and an accelerated shift to casual apparel. We also expect it to exit the pandemic with stronger margins due to pricing and cost initiatives. Our PO is still based on 10x F21E EV/EBITDA. We move our income rating to 9 (pays no dividend) as LEVI put it on hold in F2H20."

Balsky notes that Levi Strauss was building up some margin muscle during the pandemic.

BofA assigns a price objective of $20 to LEVI.

Shares of LEVI are up 2.97% premarket to $16.99.

See how the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Levi Strauss compares to its peers.