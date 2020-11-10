Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.4% ) updates guidance ahead of the company's presentation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference.

The company reaffirms an expectation for Q4 revenue growth of -65% to -70% vs. -65.5% consensus.

Q4 capacity is expected to be down 45% Y/Y.

The biggest item from the new forecast may be the cash burn update. Delta expects cash burn to improve to $10M to $12M per day in Q4, with expected December month cash burn of $10M per day. Delta sees liquidity of around $16B at the end of Q4.

