Even with Monday's rally in hotels and lodging REIT due to encouraging data from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the stocks have "more room to run," writes Bank of America Securities analyst Shaun Kelley.

BofA tilted positive on the hotel sector in late September, noting the sector is early in the recovery cycle, macroeconomic damage isn't as bad as feared, cash burn rates are declining, and concerns about corporate travel "appear surmountable."

Kelley's top hotel pick is Marriott (MAR +1.0% ) as it has been underperforming peers due to high end management and incentive fees; sees 27% upside potential for MAR;

A close number 2 is Hilton (HLT +0.8% ), which has held up better due to its franchise heavy fee mix and higher unit growth, but has streamlined G&A and "is expected to be aggressive on capital returns"; sees 15% upside potential.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB +0.2% ), Ryman Hospitality Partners (RHP +1.3% ) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -2.0% ) are Kelley's picks in the lodging REITs; on average their shares are down 39% vs. pre-COVID levels.

Notes PEB's best-in-class management, margin upside, West Coast and resort exposure; Ryman's low supply convention center exposure and higher medium-term visibility; and Park's overexposure to Hawaii, Orlando, and San Francisco.

Also calls Apple Hospitality (APLE +1.9% ) best of breed select service that's already EBITDA/cash flow positive.

After hotel RevPAR sank 49% due to COVID, BofA's Kelley expects "modest" RevPAR recoveries for Q4 and Q1, followed by improvements in next summer's leisure season and "a potential step-function next fall after a vaccine is distributed."

See SA stock ratings screener's picks in hotel and resort REITs when screening by Quant rating: