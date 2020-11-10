Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) will report its first earnings report since the IPO after the bell on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to report $279.32M in revenue and $0.03 EPS.

Before it went public, Palantir guided Q3 revenue of $278-280M, up 46-47% Y/Y, and operating income of $60-62M.

For the year, PLTR forecast $1.05-1.06B in revenue (+41-43%) with operating income of $116-126M.

The company expected 2021 revenue growth above 30%.

Palantir shares are up 1.9% to $14.95 and have popped 39% in the past week on a potential tailwind from the Biden administration, which could lead to a cut in defense spending and send those clients towards lower-cost alternatives like Palantir software.

Previously: Palantir guides $280M in Q3 revenue, $1.06B for year (Sep. 22 2020)