Agenus (AGEN +0.3%) discovered checkpoint antibody MK-4830 enters Phase 2 study, thus triggering a milestone payment of $10M from Merck (MRK +1.0%).
The antibody is designed to target immune-suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, and licensed to Merck.
Agenus says it looks forward to delivering its own wholly-owned novel myeloid tuning agent to the clinic next year.
Merck is evaluating MK-4830 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with PD-L1 positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
Under the terms of the agreement, Merck is responsible for all product development expenses for MK-4830 and Agenus is eligible to receive up to $85M in additional potential milestone payments, as well as royalties on worldwide product sales. Under its Royalty Purchase Agreement with XOMA, Agenus retains 90% of all milestones from Merck and 67% of future royalties.