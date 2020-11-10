Agenus (AGEN +0.3% ) discovered checkpoint antibody MK-4830 enters Phase 2 study, thus triggering a milestone payment of $10M from Merck (MRK +1.0% ).

The antibody is designed to target immune-suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, and licensed to Merck.

Agenus says it looks forward to delivering its own wholly-owned novel myeloid tuning agent to the clinic next year.

Merck is evaluating MK-4830 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with PD-L1 positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck is responsible for all product development expenses for MK-4830 and Agenus is eligible to receive up to $85M in additional potential milestone payments, as well as royalties on worldwide product sales. Under its Royalty Purchase Agreement with XOMA, Agenus retains 90% of all milestones from Merck and 67% of future royalties.