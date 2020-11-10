BMO Capital Markets upgrades Performance Food Group (PFGC +2.8% ) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on what it calls a favorable outlook.

Analyst Kelly Bania: "We are upgrading the shares of PFGC to Outperform and raising our target price to $52 on the positive vaccine news announced on Monday, which makes the path to our upside scenarios much more clear as it enables investors to look beyond what could still be a challenging next few months."

More sell-side actions are expected on PFGC following the Pfizer vaccine news.