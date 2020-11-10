Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS +3.1% ) has announced blinded preliminary results from Phase 1 study evaluating AT-301 administered by nasal spray, for the treatment of COVID-19.

AT-301 under development for at home use, was found to be safe and well tolerated at two different dose levels in both single and multiple dose forms over 14 days.

There we no serious adverse events, no discontinuations, and only one subject of the 32 subjects experienced moderate adverse events and all other adverse events were mild in intensity.

The company is preparing for a pre-IND meeting request with the FDA, planned to be submitted in the next 30 days.

Atossa also plans to develop its nasal spray to potentially help prevent COVID-19 infection.

In September, the investigantional med received second positive safety review.