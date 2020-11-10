Ambarella (AMBA +0.7% ) collaborates with OmniVision Technologies and Smart Eye for the development of automotive industry's first driver monitoring and videoconferencing camera solution.

The solution’s one-way video conferencing allows remote conference participants to see those in the vehicle, while the vehicle receives only audio to reduce driver distraction.

Reference design combines OmniVision’s dual-mode global shutter image sensor for both RGB and IR imaging with Ambarella’s AI vision processor and Smart Eye’s AI DMS software algorithm.

The companies are currently in discussions with automotive OEMs regarding the implementation of this reference design in upcoming car models.