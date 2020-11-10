Any deal between Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), GIP and Blackstone has been "abandoned," CNBC's Faber said earlier today, which may not come as much of a surprise as the company laid out a new capital allocation program earlier this morning.

That program called for $3B in buybacks and an increased dividend.

Shares are under pressure, off 2% in early Tuesday trading.

Note, in September, shares were volatile after the WSJ reported on the deal talks involving a $20B offer that was uncovered and quickly spurned even at the time.

Shares are underperforming rail peers like Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), which are both higher as the end of pandemic trade and cyclical bias continues.